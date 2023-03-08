The main event of the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event is now official for WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

After weeks of speculation, it was confirmed during tonight’s NXT Roadblock special that Stand & Deliver will be headlined by Carmelo Hayes challenging NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Breakker and Hayes have worked a handful of multi-man matches since 2021, but this will be their first-ever singles match together.

Hayes previously stared down Breakker after the NXT Vengeance Day main event last month. Breakker cut a promo the following week and was ready to call Hayes out, but he was interrupted by Indus Sher and Jinder Mahal. That led to Breakker retaining over Mahal on the January 21 show, and then teaming with The Creeds for a six-man win over Mahal, Veer Mahaan and Sanga at Roadblock tonight. Breakker came back to the ring later in the show, and called Hayes out, saying it’s time for the biggest match on the biggest stage because there are no more obstacles or roadblocks in the way.

Hayes agreed and said it’s time for their paths to cross as two of NXT’s biggest. They admitted to keeping tabs on each other every week, and recalled a 2021 meeting where WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels told them about how NXT was changing, and how they could both have whatever they wanted. Hayes said they both have proved themselves. Breakker added that they both run fast and hard, but there’s no where else to go except at each other. Hayes then called on Breakker to put the title on the line at Stand & Deliver, but to remember Hayes has never been secondary to anyone. Breakker said they will find out on April 1, then he raised the NXT Title in Hayes’ face to end the segment.

WWE later confirmed Hayes vs. Breakker with the NXT Title on the line at Stand & Deliver.

The 2023 NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. There will be a special start time of 1pm ET to accommodate viewing of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Below is the updated card, along with related footage:

NXT Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.