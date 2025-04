WWE NXT presents their WrestleMania 41 Weekend special event tonight.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 emanates from the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas, NV. this afternoon, starting at 12:30pm EST. / 9:30am PST.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the show, which streams live on Peacock and internationally on Netflix:

* WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans



* Six Woman Ladder Match to crown a new WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion: Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame vs. Thea Hail vs. Lola Vice



* WWE NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. GIULIA vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker



* WWE NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page



* WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger



* Meta-Four’s Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend vs. Fatal Influence vs. Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley vs. Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade – Winners to receive WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match Tuesday on NXT on CW Network

Make sure to join us here at 12/11c for live WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 results coverage.