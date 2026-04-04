WWE NXT is live tonight from “The Gateway to The West.”

The annual WWE NXT Stand & Deliver special event emanates from The Factory at the District in St. Louis, Missouri, and airs live at 7/6c via Peacock and YouTube.

Advertised for the first-ever WWE NXT Stand & Deliver show to take place outside of WrestleMania Week tonight, April 4, 2026, are the following matches and appearances:

* Joe Hendry (c) vs. Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Tony D’Angelo (NXT Title)

* Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Kendal Grey vs. Lola Vice (NXT Women’s Title)

* Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Blake Monroe (NXT Women’s North American Title)

* Myles Borne (c) vs. Johnny Gargano (NXT North American Title)

* The Vanity Project (c) vs. Los Americanos (NXT Tag-Team Titles)

* Sol Ruca vs. Zaria

* Birth Right vs. Hank & Tank, Shiloh Hill, EK Prosper & Wren Sinclair

* Sexxy Red to appear live

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results coverage from St. Louis, MO.