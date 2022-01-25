The current plan is for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver II to air on the same day as WrestleMania 38 Night One.

As noted, WWE confirmed this week that the 2022 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and the NXT Stand & Deliver event will air during WrestleMania 38 Weekend in the Dallas, Texas area. There will also be a large Superstore Axxess setup for fans.

In an update, PWInsider reports that current plans call for NXT Stand & Deliver to be held on the same day as Night One of WrestleMania 38, which is Saturday, April 2.

It was noted that the information is still very preliminary and could change as plans are locked in, but the idea is to hold the NXT event that Saturday from 12-3pm ET as a matinee show. That would leave a few hours between Stand & Deliver and WrestleMania.

On a related note, the current plan is to air the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, March 31. The ceremony is set to air on Peacock and the WWE Network.

There is no word on if the Hall of Fame will air live or be taped ahead of time, but as of today the current working plan is to have the ceremony air after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air, which would be 10pm ET, or 9pm local time in Dallas.

There is still no word on what venue will host NXT and the Hall of Fame that weekend, but WWE will be announcing full details in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned for more details on WrestleMania 38 Weekend.

