The lineup for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII continues to take shape.

On Monday evening and Tuesday morning, the official X account of former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett and GCW announced WWE NXT Superstar Myles Bourne vs. Royce Isaacs, as well as Bad Dude Tito vs. Lou Nixon for the upcoming show this weekend.

Also scheduled for the show, which goes down on Sunday, November 24, are the following matches:

* MVP vs. Josh Barnett

* Dominic Garrini vs. Kevin Ku

* Masha Slamovich vs Lei Ying Lee

* Charlie Dempsey vs. AKIRA

* Mike Bailey vs. Josh Alexander

* Marina Shafir vs. Jody Threat

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Sumie Sakai

* Lou Nixon vs. Bad Dude Tito

* Myles Borne vs. Royce Isaacs

It should be of no surprise that another member of the No Quarter Catch Crew would find their way to Bloodsport. Perhaps driven by a sense of revenge… Revenge may be on the mind of Borne but only thing on Royce Isaacs' mind is to show this newcomer what no quater truly means.… pic.twitter.com/vFsLwidngJ — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) November 19, 2024

