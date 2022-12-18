Quincy Elliott revealed he’s been medically cleared to return to the ring.

The WWE NXT star is set to work Saturday’s house show. Elliott hasn’t wrestled since the October 18 episode of NXT when he defeated Xyon Quinn to become the host of NXT Halloween Havoc.

Elliott didn’t say what the injury was. He wrote: “Medically Cleared!! And I’m in the BAD BITCHMAS SPIRIT! See U 2night.”