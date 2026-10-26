WWE NXT Superstar Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo has provided an update after suffering an injury during a recent live event.

Lorenzo was injured while competing in a tag team match at an NXT house show on October 17. According to a fan report from the event, he struck his face against the ring post following a spot outside the ring before taking a hard bump onto the floor.

The incident resulted in Lorenzo being stretchered out of the venue and subsequently receiving medical attention.

On Sunday, Lorenzo took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of himself in a hospital bed, where he was seen giving the middle finger to the camera. He accompanied the photo with a humorous message about his condition.

“Doc was concerned about my ‘attitude’ … Told ’em it’s a preexisting condition… The show goes on.”

Lorenzo followed up with another photo of himself, this time featuring the caption, “Right back to the grind.”

While Lorenzo’s posts suggest he is in good spirits, the exact nature of his injury and a potential timetable for his in-ring return have not been disclosed.

Lorenzo is currently a member of the BirthRight faction on WWE NXT alongside Lexis King, Charlie Dempsey, Uriah Connors and Arianna Grace.