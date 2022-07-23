WWE NXT’s Sofia Cromwell is now known as Maxxine Dupri of WWE SmackDown.

This week’s SmackDown from Boston saw Maxxine make her main roster debut as the Director of Talent for Max Dupri’s Maximum Male Models agency, which currently features ma.cé and mån.sôör (Mace and Mansoor).

Maxxine was featured in a backstage segment with ma.cé and mån.sôör, but no sign of her storyline brother Max. She noted that her brother Max has good taste, which we will see next Friday when she presents the 2022 SummerSlam Beachwear Collection from Maximum Male Models. Maxxine then said summer is hot but Maximum Male Models beats the heat by continuing to titillate the juices of your guilty pleasures, which is the signature line Max has been using for a few weeks now.

While Max was still being advertised for the SmackDown segment as of 8pm ET, it was revealed earlier in the evening that he was not backstage at the TD Garden in Boston. There’s no word yet on Max was not at SmackDown, but Maxxine’s promo indicated that he is still involved with the storyline.

Cromwell, real name Sydney Zmrzel, was signed after her performance at the WWE tryouts held during SummerSlam Week back in 2021. She cheered for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and the NBA’s Phoenix Suns before coming to WWE. She also owns her own clothing brand, Jaunty, and has done some acting and modeling work.

The wrestler now known as Maxxine Dupri never got the chance to wrestle a match for NXT. She was most recently working in a stable with Mr. Stone and Von Wagner. Wagner recently brawled with Solo Sikoa in a segment filmed at WWE SmackDown in Orlando, and both are expected to be called up to the main roster soon. Stone was tossed into a dumpster during a recent brawl segment with Solo, and it was speculated, but not confirmed, that this dumpster spot was how WWE planned to write Stone out of the NXT storylines. Maxxine last appeared on NXT 2.0 during this past Tuesday’s episode.

There’s no word yet on if Maxxine will be wrestling on the main roster, or what’s next for Maximum Male Models, but we will keep you updated.

