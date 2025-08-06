WWE NXT star Brinley Reece took to Instagram earlier today to announce her engagement to longtime boyfriend Marcus Aponte. The couple got engaged on August 2.

In her caption, Reece shared her excitement, writing, “BRB — Changing my last name!💍🥂 8.2.25 was the best day of my life. This moment was more magical than my younger self could have ever dreamed of. I love you, forever!! 🌺🤞🏼 #laketahoe #engaged”

Reece is currently sidelined following shoulder surgery she underwent in May.

We send our congratulations to Brinley and Marcus on their engagement!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brinley Reece (@brinleyreecewwe)

Brie Bella hasn’t appeared alongside her sister Nikki during her recent WWE return, but she’s open to making a comeback of her own.

Over SummerSlam 2025 weekend, the Bella Twins hosted a live episode of The Nikki & Brie Show in front of a crowd in New Jersey. During the event, fans erupted in “Yes!” chants for Brie — a nod to her husband Bryan Danielson (formerly Daniel Bryan in WWE), who popularized the chant and is currently signed with AEW.

“You can bring ‘YES!’ chants back to WWE,” Nikki told her sister.

“And I should,” Brie replied.

Interestingly, Danielson recently shared that WWE contacted him during AEW’s All In weekend regarding the chant. He said,

“I think it’s odd. I just got a text yesterday… not threatening legal action, but kind of like, ‘Hey, you know if you…’ I’m not someone who criticizes people — everyone has different values, and that’s fine. They’re just not always the same as mine.”

He added, “Yeah, I knew there was no way to stop the chant once I got to AEW… But am I not allowed to raise my fingers in the air? When I do it, I never say ‘Yes!’ — I just raise my arms, and the crowd responds. So am I not allowed to do that? I don’t know. This is all getting into the weeds, and honestly, it’s not fun or interesting for me to talk about. I also don’t want to get myself or anyone else in trouble.”

On a recent episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on LA Knight, suggesting that Knight’s struggles lie inside the ring. According to Bully, while Knight connects with fans during his entrances and promos, he tends to lose their interest once the bell rings.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On LA Knight having issues inside the ring: “When it comes to LA Knight, I do not believe the issue is on the microphone. I believe that the higher ups at the WWE believe that the issue with LA Knight is when the bell rings.”

On how over LA Knight is with the WWE Universe: “I think that they really want to do something with him. He’s so over with the people, so if he’s that over, we need to try to give him more opportunities? I think what happens is once the bell rings, he doesn’t resonate with the audience, other than his catchphrases.”

On Knight losing the fans in his matches: “I promise, you people, I am not saying this as a detriment or knocking LA Knight, it’s constructive criticism as to why the guy might not be going further. The emotional connection to the work is not there. When the bell rings, LA Knight loses the people, he has to find a way to become one with them.”

(h/t – Fightful)