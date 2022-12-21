WWE NXT Superstar Edris Enofe says he has a new tattoo of the WWE logo on his chest, and that he has a NXT logo tattoo planned for his neck.

Enofe took to Twitter this week and posted video that shows a tattoo artist preparing to ink the WWE logo on his chest.

“I’m a company man, ain’t nobody doing it like me, bro. Nobody. Look at this,” he said while sitting in the chair.

Enofe later tweeted a comment about regretting the piece.

“ngl, i kinda regret it now,” he wrote.

Enofe then posted another video where he teased the full reveal of the tattoo, but said fans would have to tune into tonight’s taped NXT episode to see the full piece. The tattoo was never shown on the broadcast.

There’s some speculation on just how real the tattoo is with fans pointing to how the tattoo artist isn’t wearing gloves, and with some saying it looks like the tattoo gun didn’t have a needle loaded into it. It’s possible that Enofe had a temporary tattoo done, that has not been confirmed. Fans also pointed to how Enofe included a pack of condoms and a container of maple syrup in the background of his reveal teaser video, indicating that this may be just one big attempt at a troll.

Several WWE Superstars responded to Enofe’s Instagram post, just as shocked as fans are. Damon Kemp wrote, “Say ‘Sike’… please.”

Enofe responded, “Ngl it’s [fire emoji x 2]”

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai wrote, “Sir, this is a Wendy’s,” and Enofe replied with the laughing emoji.

Lash Legend commented, “Stop playing [smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat emoji]”

Enofe responded, “It’ll grow on you. Give it time [laughing emoji]”

Samantha Irvin wrote, “Bro what is wrong with you [skull emoji],” and Enofe responded with the laughing emoji.

Enofe then claimed he’s getting the NXT logo tattooed on his neck in the future.

A fan commented, “Everyone saying it’s a bad idea, what if you get fired. Who gives a shit. I have a WWE tattoo and I’m not even a wrestler . Lol fired or not WWE is a childhood dream and love. Nothing wrong with this tattoo”

Enofe responded, “EXACTLY!! I’m getting an NXT one on my neck next.”

Another fan commented and told Enofe to imagine he gets fired next. Enofe responded, “Nah, it’s WWE or death.”

Tonight’s NXT featured a parking lot segment where Enofe, Malik Blade and Odyssey Jones tried to get Ava Raine to come party with them. She turned them down, then The Schism joined Raine and had words with Enofe, Blade and Jones. It was later announced that a six-man match will air on next week’s taped NXT show.

Enofe, a veteran of the United States Navy, was signed after participating in the 2021 WWE SummerSlam Week tryouts in Las Vegas. He debuted on the November 19, 2021 edition of WWE 205 Live, with a win over current tag team partner Blade. Enofe and Blade have worked NXT and NXT Level Up since then, but they received a look on the main roster earlier this month when they were defeated by Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali on the December 15 edition of WWE Main Event.

You can see Enofe’s related posts on the tattoo below:

ngl, i kinda regret it now — EDRIS 2.0 (@Edris_Enofe) December 20, 2022

