A scary situation unfolded during Friday night’s WWE NXT live event in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, resulting in Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo being transported to the hospital.

The incident occurred during the show’s eight-man tag team main event, which featured members of Birthright taking on Tony D’Angelo, Tavion Heights, Shiloh Hill and Shawn Spears.

According to an eyewitness account shared on Reddit, Lorenzo suffered an apparent injury after taking a back body drop over the top rope to the floor. Medical personnel quickly attended to the NXT Superstar, who was reportedly fitted with a neck brace before being removed from ringside on a stretcher.

While accounts of the match’s official finish have varied, the evening reportedly concluded with Uriah Connors being driven through a table.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com subsequently provided an update on Lorenzo’s condition, confirming that he had been hospitalized following the incident.

“Stacks is in the hospital following an incident that happened at an NXT house show,” Alvarez wrote. “The unconfirmed report is that he took a backdrop or something over the top to the floor, landed bad and the match was stopped. All the best to him.”

As of this writing, the nature and severity of Lorenzo’s injury have not been confirmed, and there has been no official word regarding how much time, if any, he could miss from the ring.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT House Show Results From Sudbury, ON., CAN. 10/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.