Tony D’Angelo appeared to have suffered a shoulder injury at Saturday’s house show in Largo, Florida.

The nature and severity of the injury are not confirmed, but he was holding onto his left shoulder while the referees checked on him.

D’Angelo has been one of the acts heavily featured since the NXT 2.0 relaunch last year alongside Channing Lorenzo and Troy Donovan. As of late, they’ve been feuding with Legado del Fantasma.