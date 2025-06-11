WWE NXT Superstar Izzi Dame has issued a statement urging fans to respect her privacy after someone reportedly located her parents’ home address to send her gifts.

Taking to Twitter, Dame made it clear that her family’s residence is off-limits and provided proper channels for those who wish to send her gifts.

Her message follows a recent incident involving AEW’s Queen Aminata, who revealed that someone had found her hotel room in New York — an experience that left her unsettled.

Dame currently competes as a member of The Culling, a faction in WWE NXT that also features Shawn Spears, Niko Vance, and Brooks Jensen.

I appreciate fans wanting to send fan mail, and I love receiving it but PLEASE stop sending mail to my parent’s home. All letters and packages should be sent to the performance center in Orlando only. All the stuff they receive I tell them to throw away. Thank uuu🖤 — IZZI DAME (@izzi_wwe) June 11, 2025

Cody Rhodes may be considered the “captain” of WWE, but he’s not afraid to speak candidly about the industry — and his peers.

On a recent episode of his “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast, Rhodes opened up in a conversation with Damian Priest, offering a blunt take on star power in wrestling. He said,

“This might be unpopular to say, but I’ll say it anyway. If you look at a roster sheet — any company’s roster — you’d be surprised by how small the percentage is of people who actually draw or earn for the company.”

He continued, “You’d think it’s a lot more, but it’s a small group. That doesn’t mean others can’t or won’t get there. Sometimes context plays a role. But the truth is, it’s a small percentage.”

Rhodes singled out Rhea Ripley as someone who does move the needle — an opinion Damian Priest quickly echoed.

Since returning to WWE in 2022, Cody has consistently proven himself to be one of those rare top draws, leading the company as Undisputed WWE Champion for over a year.

Despite being a WWE veteran with nearly two decades under her belt, Natalya recently opened up about the financial hardships she faced early in her career.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun, Natalya reflected on how difficult it was to maintain the image of a WWE Superstar while living on a tight budget. She shared:

“When I first got signed, I didn’t have any money. My WWE contract was for just $24,000 a year, and I still had to pay taxes on that. It wasn’t much to live on—especially for a girl who needed to buy wrestling gear and try to look glamorous. I was basically working with a Walmart budget.”

Natalya officially signed with WWE in 2007 and debuted on SmackDown in 2008, aligning herself with Victoria. She captured her first championship in 2010, winning the Divas Title, and has since held the SmackDown Women’s Championship and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

In 2024, she re-signed with WWE but has been granted the freedom to compete outside the company, including appearances for NWA and at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event.