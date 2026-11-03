Another WWE NXT Superstar has officially made the jump to the main roster.

Cruz Montana was revealed as the newest member of the 946 during the closing moments of the November 2 episode of WWE Raw from Brooklyn, New York, marking his full-time move from NXT to WWE’s main roster.

The surprise arrival came following the main event between Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys, which ended without a winner after members of the 946 stormed the ring and attacked Sikoa.

Roman Reigns and The Usos rushed to the ring to even the odds, leading to a confrontation between The Bloodline and the 946 that quickly erupted into a brawl.

After the fighting cleared the ring, Reigns found himself alone with Keys and connected with a Superman Punch. The World Heavyweight Champion prepared to deliver a spear, but a masked individual suddenly entered the ring and struck him in the face with a steel chair.

The mystery attacker helped Keys back to his feet before removing his mask to reveal himself as Montana, confirming his arrival on the main roster as the newest addition to the 946.

The group proceeded to dismantle The Bloodline, with Jaida Parker handcuffing The Usos to the ropes during the attack. Nima and Price also targeted Sikoa at ringside, while members of the faction put Jey Uso through the announce table with a double chokeslam as Reigns was forced to watch.

Keys later connected with a spinebuster on Reigns, while Montana and the remaining members of the 946 continued the beatdown.

The closing segment featured one final development when Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn appeared and delivered a Helluva Kick to Reigns, leaving the World Heavyweight Champion laid out just days before their Champion vs. Champion showdown at Crown Jewel on November 7.

Montana’s arrival gives the 946 another member as the faction continues its ongoing rivalry with Reigns and The Bloodline.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 11/2/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

CRUZ MONTANA 😱 946 ADDS to their numbers!! https://t.co/jHVM1Zt8im — WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2026

This is VERY hard to watch 😨 The 946 have taken OVER! https://t.co/38GBz1Ph14 — WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2026