— Lainey Reid will not be competing for the WWE Speed Championship at WWE NXT: No Mercy.

Shawn Michaels announced that Reid suffered an injury during training and has not been medically cleared to wrestle in her scheduled championship match against Sol Ruca.

While Michaels confirmed that Ruca will still defend the Speed Title at the event, he did not disclose who her new challenger will be.

Reid earned the opportunity by defeating Faby Apache and Candice LeRae in the recent number one contender’s tournament.

— Jordynne Grace has officially been cleared to compete at WWE NXT: No Mercy.

One of the marquee bouts on the card will see Grace face Blake Monroe in a Weaponized Steel Cage match. During the pre-show, Grace was shown arriving at the arena with a cast on her right hand. WWE host Megan Morant confirmed that Grace suffered a broken thumb, but noted she has been cleared for action.

The two previously collided at WWE NXT: Heatwave, where Monroe picked up the victory.

— Former WWE and AEW star Saraya shared a video from a night out in Las Vegas, where she attended a Motley Crue concert. The clip featured a lighthearted moment of drummer Tommy Lee playfully licking her face.

Saraya captioned the post, thanking friends and the band for the memorable evening. She wrote,

“Myself @tylerburgess and @xoitsshelby got to finally see Motley Crue tonight. Thanks for the invite @brittanyfurlan you’re a god damn angel of a human!! You and @tommylee made us feel incredibly welcome and we had a blast. Quick Vegas stop on my travels this week was well worth it.”

Saraya officially parted ways with AEW earlier this year.