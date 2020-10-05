Sunday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: 31” event saw Io Shirai retain the NXT Women’s Title over Candice LeRae. After the match, Shirai was confronted by two new challengers making their returns to the NXT brand – Ember Moon, who returned from a leg injury, and Toni Storm, who’s coming over from NXT UK.

Below is post-show video of McKenzie Mitchell interviewing Shirai about her win over LeRae.

“Candice is a good challenger but she isn’t tougher than me,” Shirai said. “She tried to use The Gargano Way but it doesn’t work. The Io Shirai Way is better.”

Shirai was also asked about Moon and Storm confronting her.

“Yeah, I understand everybody wants this, but it’s mine,” Shirai said of the NXT Women’s Title.

On a related note, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reports that there are no plans to continue the feud between Shirai and LeRae. It was noted that LeRae is now effectively out of the title chase. It was also speculated that LeRae and husband Johnny Gargano, who lost to NXT North American Champion Damian Priest at Takeover, may be good fits for main roster call-ups in the WWE Draft that kicks off this Friday and ends next Monday.

Regarding Gargano and LeRae, also below is a post-show video where they promise that this is just the beginning. Gargano says he will figure something out.

