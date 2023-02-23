Last December, it was reported that Cameron Grimes was going to be called up to the WWE main roster from NXT after finishing his feud with Joe Gacy. A few months have gone by, and Grimes has yet to be called up, nor has he been seen on NXT television.

Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Grimes is still scheduled to be called up to the main roster as he is finished in NXT. However, Grimes is waiting for WWE creative to come up with a storyline for him on the main roster.

Until that happens, Grimes will remain on the sidelines and off television.