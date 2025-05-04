As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, WWE released more than fifteen talents on Friday, including notable names like Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, and Braun Strowman. One superstar who remains on the roster, Keanu Carver, did not take the news well. He posted a series of inflammatory tweets before ultimately deleting his account.

Searching his name on social media still reveals screenshots of his now-deleted posts. Carver appeared especially upset over the release of one individual, whom he referred to as a “real one.” He wrote,

“These mfs ain ready for ts dickriding these Samoan mfs who think they like that who be voting for Trump n ain really like that.”

Shortly afterward, Carver deleted his account entirely.

Since Keanu Carver deleted his account, I keep this tweet in honor pic.twitter.com/GCBDEklQRk — Alman (@EinAlman) May 3, 2025

During a recent appearance on the “High Performance” podcast, Triple H commented on the logic of wrestling storylines and how it affects his approach to the creative process. He said,

“In the storytelling aspect of it, there’s so many variations of what we do, right? And…one of the things that’s amazing about WWE and what we do is our ability to sort of…it’s its own world, right? So it doesn’t always have to make sense. It does. Like, it has to follow your logic. You can’t be like ‘How did that happen?’ It has to follow some form of logic, but in one hand, you can have two performers in almost…the build is almost like a sporting event, right? Two champions match [up], and the two guys are training, and one’s a little bit of the underdog, and the other is a dominant champion. You’re sort of replicating a sports build. And then I can have The Undertaker, on the other hand, when he puts his arms up, the lights come on, and…he has magic powers, and…you just can’t stop him. You’ll hit him with a big move, and he sits up like he’s in a movie. The character’s fantastic and crazy and out there.“