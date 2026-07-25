Skylar Raye is counting her blessings after surviving a frightening car crash.

The WWE NXT Superstar took to Instagram to share photos from the aftermath of the accident, revealing the extent of the damage while assuring fans that she made it through the ordeal. Despite the severity of the crash, Raye kept her trademark confidence intact while expressing gratitude for the support she has received.

“WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT,” Raye wrote. “Reminder that God gave me this smile and nothing will ever take that away. Also reminder that I am the toughest b*tch in this locker room.”

She later thanked those who had checked in on her following the accident.

“In all seriousness, thank you to everyone who reached out,” she continued. “I appreciate you all so much. Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk ;)”

The post quickly drew support from across the wrestling world, with fellow WWE stars including Nattie, Wendy Choo, Jaida Parker and Reina Volcan all sending well wishes in the comments as Raye begins her recovery.

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