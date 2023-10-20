During this week’s NXT TV, WWE proceeded with the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, which was supposed to feature an opening round match between Jakara Jackson and Arianna Grace.

However, WWE announced on Monday that Jackson, who is part of the Meta-Four stable with Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, and Lash Legend, was removed from the tournament due to not being medically cleared to compete.

Brinley Reece replaced her and lost to Grace, who advanced to the semifinals along with Karmen Petrovic. Next week’s show will feature Grace facing Kelani Jordan and Petrovic taking on Lola Vice.

According to Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it is believed that Jackson suffered a broken wrist.