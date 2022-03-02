Amari Miller was apparently injured during tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

Tonight’s show saw Miller lose to Lash Legend by pinfall. The match included a few instances of sloppy offense until Miller hit a moonsault for a close 2 count, then came back charging at Legend. Legend sent her face-first into the turnbuckles, scooped her to her shoulders, and then drove Miller into the mat for the pin to win.

As seen in the fan video below, Miller was checked on by ringside doctors after the match. She was then taken away on a stretcher. Fans in attendance noted that Miller may have taken a bad bump on her neck or head.

Miller is being checked out by doctors backstage, and there is no word on her condition as of this writing.

Stay tuned as we will keep you updated on Miller’s status as more information is revealed. You can see a few related shots below:

