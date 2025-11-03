A WWE Superstar and NXT Superstar have joined forces to capture championship gold outside of the WWE and NXT system.

Ethan Page and Chelsea Green are the new AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions.

The duo captured the gold during Sunday’s AAA television taping in Monterrey, defeating Mr. Iguana and La Hiedra to win the titles for the first time. The finish saw Green pinning Hiedra to seal the victory for her team. The match is set to air next week in Mexico.

This brings an end to the nearly year-long title reign of Iguana and Hiedra, who first claimed the championships on December 8, 2024, by defeating TNA’s Decay duo of Crazzy Steve and Havok.

The storyline build to Sunday’s title change began last month when Green issued a challenge for AAA’s “Day of the Dead” event, reuniting with NXT North American Champion Ethan Page. The two recently teamed up at NXT Heatwave in August, where they defeated Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele.

Following the match in Monterrey, there was added drama between the former champions. Lola Vice came out to console Mr. Iguana after the loss, a moment that rubbed Hiedra the wrong way. The tension boiled over when Hiedra slapped Iguana, officially ending their on-screen partnership, as Vice stayed behind to comfort him in the ring.

Backstage footage then showed Page and Green celebrating their championship victory, with clips shared across WWE’s official social media platforms.

The video of their post-match celebration can be seen below.

¡Tenemos NUEVOS Campeones de Parejas Mixtas AAA! ETHAN PAGE y CHELSEA GREEN 🤯🤯🤯#AlianzasAAA 💫 en Showcenter pic.twitter.com/RFjDtuykb1 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 3, 2025

El Mr. Iguana de los ojos tristes 🥺 (pero con Lola Vice 😬)#AlianzasAAA 💫 en Showcenter pic.twitter.com/eBRPRRiHpj — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 3, 2025