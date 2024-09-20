A big match has been announced for next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

During the post-Victory Road 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ on Thursday, September 19, “The Liaison” Arianna Grace and “Director of Authority” Santino Marella made a big announcement regarding next week’s show.

After a big brawl kicked off the 9/19 episode, the main event for later in the evening was announced to be The Hardys & Masha Slamovich vs. The System.

Once that announcement was made, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace was informed that she will be teaming up with one of Arianna Grace’s “very best friends from WWE NXT” on the September 26 episode of TNA iMPACT. The two will take on Rosemary and WWE NXT Superstar Wendy Choo.

