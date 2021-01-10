Ember Moon teased possibly joining the first-ever Women’s Dusty Tag Team Classic in a post on Twitter.
She wrote: “To be ( in the Women’s dusty tag team classic ) or not to be ? That is the question?”
No teams have been announced for the Women’s Dusty Tag Team Classic, but here’s a full list of the teams competing in the men’s version of the tournament:
* Jake Atlas and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
* The Way (Austin Theory, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano)
* The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson)
* Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel)
* The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong)
* Breezango (Fandango, Tyler Breeze)
* Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza)
* Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner)
* Drake Maverick and Killian Dain
* Curt Stallion and August Grey
* Kushida and Leon Ruff
* The Bollywood Boyz (Samir Singh, Sunil Singh)