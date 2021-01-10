Ember Moon teased possibly joining the first-ever Women’s Dusty Tag Team Classic in a post on Twitter.

She wrote: “To be ( in the Women’s dusty tag team classic ) or not to be ? That is the question?”

No teams have been announced for the Women’s Dusty Tag Team Classic, but here’s a full list of the teams competing in the men’s version of the tournament:

* Jake Atlas and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

* The Way (Austin Theory, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano)

* The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson)

* Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel)

* The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong)

* Breezango (Fandango, Tyler Breeze)

* Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza)

* Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner)

* Drake Maverick and Killian Dain

* Curt Stallion and August Grey

* Kushida and Leon Ruff

* The Bollywood Boyz (Samir Singh, Sunil Singh)