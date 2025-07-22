Trick Williams made an appearance during this week’s episode of WWE RAW, showing up during a commercial break for a quick interview segment. Fresh off his successful TNA World Title defense at Slammiversary 2025, Williams was interviewed by Vic Joseph while the live crowd looked on.

Joseph asked about The Undertaker’s recent confrontation with him on WWE NXT, and Williams didn’t hold back. He said,

“The truth is, I don’t have a problem with The Undertaker — he’s got a problem with me. His LFG was blocking my way after a match, so I stood on business and told him to move.”

He continued, “Undertaker, since you want to talk, let’s talk. You out here acting like your knees ain’t got an expiration date. I’m glad you like rolling your eyes to the back of your head — ‘cause I just might knock your ass out. Keep tweeting if you want. Tomorrow might be your last ride.”

Trick Williams is too cold on the mic😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IyCNpwzYZe — JAI (@rollininmone) July 22, 2025

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez remain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions after Becky Lynch cost Lyra Valkyria and Bayley their opportunity on RAW. The title match followed an intense in-ring segment between Lynch and Valkyria, where the two agreed on stipulations for their upcoming WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam. The bout will now be contested under no disqualifications or countouts, and if Valkyria loses, it will be her final shot at the title.

After the stipulations were set, Lynch attempted to ambush Valkyria but ended up getting dropped instead. Tensions carried over into the tag title match, where Lynch struck again — this time attacking Valkyria while she stood on the apron. With Valkyria taken out, Bayley was left alone in the ring and fell victim to Perez’s Tejano Bomb, sealing the win for the champions.

Legendary Houston businessman Jim McIngvale — better known as Mattress Mack — was in attendance at WWE RAW on July 21st, held in his hometown.

McIngvale received a huge ovation from the Texas crowd when he was shown sitting front row ahead of the match between IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer.

The owner of Houston’s Gallery Furniture, McIngvale is widely known in the sports world for his passionate fandom and high-stakes betting. He made headlines during the 2022 World Series when he shouted “f*** you” at Philadelphia Phillies fans who accused the Houston Astros of sign stealing. The Astros went on to win that series 4–2.

In addition to his viral moments, Mattress Mack is famous for placing massive wagers on major sporting events.

And finally, you can check out the updated WWE SummerSlam 2025 card below:

* Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER vs. CM Punk

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

* United States Championship Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No DQ, No Countout Match: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria

If Lynch wins, Valkyria can never challenge for the title again

* Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul