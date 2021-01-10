As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown in St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field on FOX, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode beat The Street Profits to win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Danny Burch, who is one half of the NXT Tag Team Champions with Oney Lorcan, took to Twitter after the title change and made it clear that he wants a champions vs. champions showdown.

He wrote, “@ONEYLORCAN I feel a clash of tag champs needs to happen! We’d tear it up with @HEELZiggler and @RealRobertRoode.”