WWE NXT star Jaida Parker made a surprise appearance during the opening segment of Monday night’s WWE Raw from Milwaukee, WI.

WWE Raw kicked off with The Usos and Jacob Fatu addressing the ongoing situation involving The 946, who abducted Solo Sikoa last week.

Jey Uso acknowledged the issues that have existed between Sikoa and the rest of the family, but made it clear that Solo remains their brother. Fatu, meanwhile, admitted that telling everyone to take things slowly had been a mistake and vowed that they would “dog walk” The 946 when they got their hands on them.

Things then appeared to escalate when a vehicle was shown arriving in the parking area at Fiserv Forum. Believing it could be connected to The 946, The Usos and Fatu immediately rushed backstage.

When Jey opened the vehicle’s door, however, he was greeted by Jaida Parker.

Jey demanded to know why the NXT star was at Raw, with Parker simply informing him that she was there to speak with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce before walking past the trio.

The appearance is particularly noteworthy because of Parker’s history with OTM. Parker was previously aligned with the group during her time in NXT, while OTM members are now associated with The 946 alongside Royce Keys.

Parker remains a member of the NXT roster and has emerged as one of the brand’s featured women’s stars, receiving multiple opportunities at the NXT Women’s Championship. She most recently challenged Kelani Jordan for the title on the September 8 episode of NXT, but was unsuccessful.

A clip from Parker’s surprise Raw appearance can be seen below.