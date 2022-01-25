WWE NXT Superstars will once again be appearing on this Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode.

Tonight’s pre-RAW Main Event tapings featured LA Knight vs. Cedric Alexander, plus Roderick Strong vs. T-BAR. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

As we’ve noted, last Friday’s SmackDown pre-show dark match saw Knight defeat Strong. There is still no word on if they are being considered for main roster call-ups.

WWE bringing Strong and Knight to RAW and SmackDown comes after Tommaso Ciampa and Pete Dunne were recently used at RAW and SmackDown tapings. Ciampa defeated Dunne in a dark match at the January 7 SmackDown. They then appeared on the January 13 WWE Main Event episode with Dunne defeating Akira Tozawa and Ciampa defeating T-BAR. They were brought back for last week’s Main Event episode with Ciampa defeating Tozawa and Dunne going over T-BAR.

Strong last appeared on NXT last Tuesday, losing the main event to Gunther (fka WALTER). Knight also appeared on last week’s NXT, in the opening segment to continue his feud with Grayson Waller. There is no word on if they are being considered for main roster call-ups, or if Ciampa and Dunne are, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.

