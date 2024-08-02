The Forbidden Doors continue to get kicked down.

WWE NXT stars Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights have arrived in Japan, where the duo will be competing in the prestigious N1 tournament that is put on by Pro Wrestling NOAH. NOAH shared a video of their arrival earlier today on social media.

This wouldn’t be the first time that WWE has worked with a Japanese wrestling company in the last year, let alone NOAH. Shinsuke Nakamura competed against the Great Muta at the January 1st 2023 event. Later in 2023, Charlie Dempsey competed in for AJPW’s Triple Crown Championship.