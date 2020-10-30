Below is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week’s Halloween Havoc episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week’s NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Cameron Grimes suffered upper body injuries in the Haunted House of Terror loss to Dexter Lumis. He is medically cleared to compete, but is considered day-to-day

* Kyle O’Reilly suffered multiple injuries to his back, hand and face in the 4-on-1 attack by Pat McAfee, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, and Pete Dunne, who turned on O’Reilly to start the brawl. O’Reilly is not medically cleared, and his status is listed as week-to-week

* Damian Priest suffered a shoulder injury when knocked from the platform to the concrete by new NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano in their Devil’s Playground match. The spot saw a mystery attacker, wearing a Scream mask, hand Gargano a tombstone to deck Priest with. That tombstone shot knocked Priest off a stage and allowed Gargano to get the pin and the title. Camp says Priest is medically cleared to compete, but his status is listed as day-to-day

* Candice LeRae suffered knee and back injuries during her “TLS: Tables, Ladders, Scares” main event loss to NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. LeRae is not currently medically cleared to compete, but she is expected to be cleared by next Wednesday. Her current status is listed as day-to-day

Stay tuned for updates on this week’s NXT Injury Report.

