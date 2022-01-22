The dark match before tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw WWE NXT Superstars LA Knight and Roderick Strong compete.

Knight defeated Strong in what was described as a competitive match that went around 9 minutes. Knight was said to be over with the crowd.

The post-show dark main event saw Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens take on The Bloodline (WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos).

After SmackDown went off the air, The Bloodline attacked Rollins and Owens until Big E made the save. A six-man challenge was then issued, but Reigns turned them down. Owens responded by calling Reigns a “little bitch,” which led to a brawl. The match started up and Reigns later took a Stomp from Rollins before the babyfaces picked up the win.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few photos from tonight’s pre-show dark match and post-show dark main event from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee:

Opening match in Nashville LA Knight vs Roderick Strong @battlegroundihr pic.twitter.com/dwnZZanqQ3 — BATTLE (@battleonair) January 22, 2022

Roderick Strong vs LA Knight as the opener #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/WjWgb5Qf6D — Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) January 22, 2022

Roderick Strong vs LA Knight for your #wwesmackdown dark match pic.twitter.com/leXOuDsQmA — Matt Deis (@mattdeis) January 22, 2022

LA Knight gets the win over Roderick Strong. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/SmaZNK0X65 — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) January 22, 2022

Big E, Seth Rollins, & Kevin Owens vs Bloodline in the dark match. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/CspPUgyYJo — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) January 22, 2022

Roman was Curb Stomped and Seth, Owens, and Big E pick up the win. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/eMuE72hdRf — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) January 22, 2022

