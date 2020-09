Stay tuned for live WWE NXT results at 8pm ET. Below is the line-up for tonight:

* Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor for the vacant NXT Title opens the show

* Killian Dain vs. Roderick Strong

* Bronson Reed vs. Austin Theory

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Rhea Ripley in a Steel Cage Match as the main event

* Wade Barrett returns for commentary

