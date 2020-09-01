Tonight’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday show will air live on a tape delay from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.

The main event of tonight’s show will be for the vacant NXT Title. The 60-Minute Iron Man Fatal 4 Way will feature Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa.

NXT is airing on Tuesday for the next two weeks due to the NHL Playoffs on USA.

Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* Wade Barrett returns to the NXT announce table

* Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Street Fight: NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Raul Mendoza)

* Fatal 4 Way 60-Minute Iron Man Match for the Vacant NXT Title: Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano

