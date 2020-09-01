– Tonight’s WWE NXT Super Tuesday episode opens up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, who passed away last Thursday at the age of 80.

– We get a video package for tonight’s show.

– We’re live from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University as the NXT developmental trainees cheer behind the Plexiglas. Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined in the arena by Wade Barrett, and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix checking in from home.

Street Fight: Legado del Fantasma vs. Breezango and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

We go right to the ring for tonight’s six-man Street Fight. Legado del Fantasma is out first – NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. Out next is Isaiah “Swerve” Scott with NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango – Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

Legado del Fantasma, in street clothes, strikes first as their opponents get on the apron. They send them flying back to the floor and here come the weapons. Escobar uses a trash can while the other two bring a table into play. Legado controls around the ringside area for a few minutes. Mendoza has Swerve, who is also dressed to fight, in the ring now, working him over with the chair and trash can into play. Swerve counters and sends Mendoza head-first into a chair wedged into the corner. Breeze with a big Backstabber to Mendoza in the ring now. Santos continues to beat Fandango around the ringside area. Breeze drops Wilde over the barrier edge. Fandango sends Santos into a ladder.

The chaos continues in and out of the ring. Mendoza fights off Breeze in the ring but Fandango assists for a low blow. Swerve runs in and kicks a trash can lid into Mendoza’s face for a 2 count. Swerve drops Santos with a high knee. Fandango brings a fire extinguisher from under the ring. He hands it to Breeze and Breeze fills the ring up, forcing the heels to roll to the floor to recover. Breezango and Swerve celebrate after the extinguisher spray clears out. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we saw how Fandango got put through a table during the break. Swerve fights off Mendoza and Escobar in the ring now. Swerve limps and nails a big Flatliner to Mendoza in the middle of the ring. Swerve kicks Mendoza in the head from the apron, putting him down on the floor. Escobar knocks Swerve to the floor with a big right hand. Escobar runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive, sending Swerve over the barrier. Wilde and Mendoza double team and taunt Breeze near the ramp now.

Imperium’s Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel run down and attack Breeze now. Breeze is the victim of a 4-on-1 beatdown now as the crowd boos. Imperium rolls Breeze in the ring where Escobar is. The 5 Superstars surround Breeze now, taunting him. Fandango and Swerve have moved a forklift over to the ring, above the turnbuckles. They’re standing high int he air on a pallet that the forklift is carrying. They leap off and take down all 5 heels in the ring. Fandango and Swerve then help Breeze clear the ring of Imperium and Legado del Fantasma for a big pop.

Swerve is left alone in the ring as Breezango runs the ropes and leaps to the floor, nailing a big double team dive on all the others. Swerve ends up hitting the JML Driver on Escobar in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Breezango

– After the match, Swerve and Breezango celebrate as the music hits and we go to replays. Swerve stands tall on the forklift as the celebration continues.

– We see Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor backstage getting ready for the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video from Tegan Nox, who talks about how her friendship with Candice LeRae changed. Nox says she will do whatever it takes, she just needs to fix the issues between them.

Candice LeRae vs. Kacy Catanzaro

We go back to the ring and out first comes Candice LeRae. Out next is Kacy Catanzaro with Kayden Carter.

They go to lock up but Catanzaro goes behind. Candice counters and sends her down. Catanzaro locks up and arm drags her. They tangle some more and Catanzaro sends LeRae flying with a head scissors. LeRae comes back with a stiff neckbreaker from the second rope. LeRae runs and kicks Catanzaro to the floor. Carter checks on her as the referee counts.

LeRae follows and tells Carter to back off. She rolls Catanzaro back in and has a few words for Carter. LeRae comes back in but Catanzaro counters and rolls her for a 2 count. LeRae comes right back and drops Catanzaro with an elbow for a 2 count. LeRae sends Catanzaro into the corner and charges with a back splash. LeRae with a Natural Selection for another close 2 count. LeRae sends her back to the corner and charges but runs into double knees. Catanzaro turns it around in the corner now and unloads as the referee warns her.

Catanzaro with a flying clothesline in the corner. Catanzaro keeps control and goes on for another close 2 count. LeRae counters a move and looks to apply a standing surfboard-type submission in the middle of the ring, but she quickly stomps Catanzaro’s face into the mat instead, knocking her out. LeRae covers for the pin to win the fairly short match.

Winner: Candice LeRae

– After the match, LeRae stands tall and looks over with a few words for Carter. We go to replays. LeRae takes the mic in the middle of the ring now. She brings up the video from Tegan Nox and how seeing Kacy and Kayden, she was a little jealous and distracted because they reminded her of the friendship she and Nox once had. The crowd boos louder and she tells them this is sincere. LeRae says if Nox wants to talk it over and hash things out, so does she. LeRae tells Nox to come by her house, dinner is on her. The music hits and LeRae makes her exit. Back to commercial.

– Earlier they aired a video on how WWE is also supporting Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month with NXT.

Bronson Reed vs. Timothy Thatcher

Back from the break and out first comes Bronson Reed. Timothy Thatcher is out next.

The bell rings and they lock up. Reed tosses Thatcher across the ring. They lock up again and Reed applies a headlock. They trade big forearms and Thatcher looks to take control but Reed puts him down. Reed stomps and clubs Thatcher with forearms while he tries to get up. Thatcher gets up and rocks him but Reed drops Thatcher with a right hand. Thatcher kicks Reed from the mat. Reed throws himself at Thatcher with a big senton.

Reed lifts Thatcher from the mat but he slides out. They tangle some and Reed levels Thatcher with a stiff clothesline. Reed takes it to the corner but Thatcher drops him. Thatcher with a 2 count. Thatcher focuses on the arm now, wrapping it up as the referee checks on Reed. Thatcher with a big uppercut on their feet. Reed unloads back with Thatcher as they go at it. Reed ends up dropping Thatcher. Reed with a springboard elbow drop, sending Thatcher to the floor to regroup. Reed runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive. Thatcher goes down but Reed clutches his own elbow drop from the dive.

Reed rolls Thatcher back in and stops to check on his own elbow. The referee is distracted by checking on Thatcher, allowing Austin Theory to run down and take out Reed at ringside. Reed is rolled back in the ring but he’s stunned from the sneak attack.

Thatcher goes right into an armbar on Reed’s hurt arm. Reed rolls over but the hold is locked. Reed unloads with strikes to fight free but Thatcher re-positions and applies the Fujiwara Armbar in the middle of the ring. He tightens it and Reed taps out.

Winner: Timothy Thatcher

– After the bell, Thatcher finally breaks the hold and stands tall as his music hits. Reed sits up in the corner and holds his elbow as the crowd boos Thatcher with his arms in the air. Thatcher taunts Reed and we go to replays. Thatcher raises his arms on the stage and yells out, staring back at the ring to boos.

– We see Adam Cole backstage pacing with The Undisputed Era. We also see Tommaso Ciampa backstage preparing for the main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Mercedes Martinez backstage responding to a Steel Cage match challenge from Rhea Ripley. Martinez says she’s down for the fight and the match is confirmed for next Tuesday night.

Fatal 4 Way 60-Minute Iron Man Match for the Vacant NXT Title: Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Johnny Gargano as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Adam Cole is out next by himself. Finn Balor is out next, and Tommaso Ciampa is last. The four Superstars size each other up as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get the bell as the crowd rallies. Gargano goes to the floor to watch the action. Ciampa beats Cole down in the corner. Balor grabs Ciampa but Ciampa unloads on him in the opposite corner. Ciampa goes back to work on Cole. Balor gets the upperhand on Ciampa now, but also delivers a few shots to Cole in the corner. Ciampa drops Balor with an elbow off the ropes. Ciampa tosses Balor to the floor. Gargano comes in but Ciampa catches his kick and drops him. Ciampa knees Gargano off the apron, then does the same to Balor on the other side of the ring.

Ciampa is the only Superstar standing now. He goes to the floor and hits a big running knee to Balor against the barrier, then runs and does the same to Gargano against the barrier. Ciampa stalks Cole now at ringside. Cole rocks him and they trade shots. Ciampa drops Cole. Ciampa lifts the apron cover but Balor runs over and sends him into the steel ring steps. Balor keeps Cole down and goes back to work on Ciampa but Ciampa rocks him and brings it into the ring. Ciampa with more offense to Balor. Ciampa grounds Balor and drives a knee into his back to keep him down.

Balor gets an opening on Ciampa. Cole runs in and tosses Balor to the floor. Cole charges Balor but gets kicked several times. Balor chokes Cole with the middle rope as the referee warns him now. Balor with a kick and several thrusts in the corner. Balor goes on and drops Cole for a 1 count. Balor knocks Gargano off the apron as he tries to come in. Balor goes back to work on Cole but Cole gets to his feet and fights. They tangle and Balor hits the basement dropkick. Gargano knocks Balor from behind and unloads on him. Gargano stomps on Cole now as the crowd boos him. Gargano with a big chop to Balor in the corner. Gargano drops Balor with a neckbreaker. Gargano uses Balor’s own taunt to mock him now. Gargano knocks Ciampa back down and then works on Cole in the middle of the ring. Cole kicks out at 2. Gargano focuses on Cole’s arm. Gargano rocks Balor on the apron as he tries to come back in. Gargano goes back to work on Cole’s arm. Gargano stomps away on Cole now. Gargano mocks The Undisputed Era and kicks Cole’s hurt arm. Gargano poses and talks trash as the crowd boos him.

Gargano with a standing submission on Cole now as the crowd rallies. Cole finally fights back and clotheslines Gargano. Cole goes on and hits the neckbreaker. Balor comes in and Cole rocks him in the corner a few times. Cole drops Balor, knees him in the back, and then kicks Gargano back to the floor. Cole grounds Balor with a headlock now. Balor fights up but Cole puts him right back down with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Ciampa comes in but Cole kicks him in the face, then delivers more kicks to send him out. Cole goes back to Balor in the corner. Cole whips Balor and then runs into boots. Balor levels Cole and drops him with a right hand. Balor drops Cole again and hits the double stomp. Ciampa comes in but Balor also drops him, covering for a 2 count. Balor grounds Ciampa in the middle of the ring now. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and everyone is still at 0. Gargano works on Cole in the corner, unloading to keep him down as the crowd boos. Cole and Gargano tangle some more. Cole with a big pump kick to the face. Cole drops Gargano over his knee with the neckbreaker but Gargano still kicks out at 2. Cole keeps control now as the crowd rallies. Cole goes to the second rope for the Panama Sunrise but Gargano dodges it and Balor runs in. Gargano drops Balor with an enziguri. Cole superkicks Gargano. Ciampa and Cole go at it now but it ends with both getting dropped as Cole hits a kick to the head but Ciampa comes right back with a knee to the face. The crowd chants “NXT!” now.

Ciampa grabs Cole from the mat but Cole kicks his leg out. Cole goes to the corner but Balor shoves Ciampa into him. Balor sends Ciampa to the floor. Balor unloads on Cole in the corner now while Cole is still sitting on the top. Balor focuses on the leg, getting aggressive now. Balor climbs up for a superplex but Ciampa runs in and slams them both to the mat with the super Tower of Powerbomb. Gargano reaches in from the floor and pulls Ciampa’s legs out, sending him down face-first. Gargano comes in with a pair of 2 counts. Gargano chops away on Balor in the corner now, then hits shoulder thrusts and more offense. Gargano takes Balor to the top and runs across the ring but Balor slides out. They tangle and Balor hits the big 1916 in the middle of the ring but Gargano kicks out just in time.

Balor kicks Cole off the apron to the floor, then hits a Slingblade on Gargano. Balor runs and dropkicks Gargano into the turnbuckles. Balor climbs to the top and goes for Coup de Grace but has to roll through as Gargano moves out of the way. Ciampa runs right in and hits Balor with the Air Raid Crash in the middle of the ring but Balor kicks out at 2. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Ciampa has boots to Balor on the mat. Gargano has Cole down. The former DIY partners back into each other and stare each other down but Cole and Balor send them to the floor. Cole and Balor stare each other down now. They look go for a test of strength but Balor isn’t buying it, he tosses Cole to the floor and then leaps out onto Cole and Gargano. Balor runs around the ring and hits a double dropkick to send Ciampa through the timekeeper’s area. Balor runs again and leaps to take Cole and Gargano back down. Balor brings Cole in the ring and goes to the top. Balor nails the Coup de Grace on Cole for the first pinfall. Balor has scored the first fall.

Balor stands tall and regroups as the crowd boos him. The others are trying to recover on the outside. Balor kicks Gargano and Ciampa to keep them from coming in. Gargano makes it in but Balor stomps away. The same happens with Ciampa. Balor unloads on Gargano in the corner now, chopping away. Balor sends Ciampa out and focuses on Gargano now. Balor runs and drops an elbow for a 2 count. Balor grounds Gargano with a headlock now. Ciampa runs in but Balor drops Gargano and kicks Ciampa. Balor keeps both of them down now, going from one to the other with big stomps in the corner. Cole is still down on the floor. Balor gets some cheers but mostly boos for the sequence on Gargano and Ciampa. Cole tries to come back into the ring but Balor cuts him off on the apron. Balor beats Cole up and knocks him back to the floor as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ciampa is standing tall alone in the ring. He goes out and mounts Cole on the floor. Ciampa puts Cole’s head under the edge of the apron and looks to catapult him under the bottom of the ring but Balor saves Cole with a dropkick from the ring. Balor stomps on Cole while he’s down and then rolls Ciampa in. Ciampa comes in and hits Willow’s Bell on Balor, then the Fairytale Ending. Gargano runs in and steals the pin on Balor after sending Ciampa to the floor. Gargano has scored the second fall.

Gargano tries for a second fall on Balor but he kicks out. Gargano goes for the One Final Beat but Ciampa pulls him to the floor. Ciampa kicks Gargano back into the barrier. Cole with a big pump kick to Ciampa. Cole runs and hits the Last Shot to Ciampa for another close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Cole charges for another Last Shot but Ciampa levels him with a clothesline. Cole superkicks Ciampa to block the Fairytale Ending. Balor with a Slingblade. Balor charges but Cole superkicks him. Gargano gets superkicked by Cole as he comes in. Cole hits the Panama Sunrise to Gargano for the pin. Cole has earned the third fall of the match.

Balor pulls Cole to the floor to stop him from hitting a Last Shot to Gargano. Ciampa capitalizes with a pin attempt on Gargano. Ciampa rocks Cole on the apron, then goes back to Gargano. Ciampa has Cole and Gargano both on the apron now. He hits a double Willow’s Bell. Ciampa grabs Cole for the Fairytale Ending, and he hits it in the middle of the ring. Ciampa covers Cole for the pin. Ciampa has scored his first fall, the fourth of the match.

Everyone has one fall now. All four competitors are down and trying to recover as we approach the 40 minute mark. The announcers show us replays. They slowly get to their feet in the ring as the crowd rallies and chants “this is awesome!” now. Balor rocks Cole first and Ciampa goes at it with Gargano. Cole rocks Gargano now. Ciampa and Balor go at it. They all continue to take turns on each other. Balor kicks Cole in the face to send him out. Ciampa sends Gargano out. Ciampa and Balor stare each other down. Balor rocks Ciampa. Cole starts fighting Gargano at ringside. Balor and Ciampa unload on each other in the ring while Cole and Gargano do the same at ringside. Balor and Ciampa collide with clotheslines in the ring and both go down. Cole and Gargano collide with superkicks at ringside and they both go down.

Balor and Ciampa go at it now. Ciampa drops Balor for three quick pin attempts, showing frustration as Balor kicks out. Ciampa chops Balor down in the corner and delivers a running knee to the side of the head. Ciampa with another big running knee to Balor’s face while he’s down. Cole comes to the apron but Ciampa rocks him, sending him back to the floor. Ciampa goes out and launches Gargano into the Plexiglas barrier. Ciampa sends Cole face-first into the Plexiglas now. Ciampa shows off some to boos. Ciampa brings Cole to the apron but Cole fights and sends Ciampa to the mat with a boot. Cole goes to the top as the crowd rallies. Ciampa climbs up and rocks Cole. Ciampa takes control up high in the corner. Cole ends up taking Ciampa’s knee out. We go to commercial with Cole on his feet while Ciampa rolls around, clutching his knee.

Back from the break and Balor drops Gargano in the corner, then Cole with chops. Balor with control of Ciampa as well. Balor with a big chop and a charge into Cole. Balor goes from Gargano to Ciampa once again in their corners. Balor with another running chop to Gargano. Balor with a snap suplex to Gargano for a 2 count. Balor knocks Cole to the floor. Balor chops Ciampa in the corner and whips him but Ciampa goes down on his bad knee. Balor stomps Gargano while he’s down now, sending him out. Balor stretches Ciampa with a single-leg Crab now. Balor breaks the hold and stomps Ciampa to mark just under the 10 minute mark. Balor keeps control of everyone and hits a Slingblade on Ciampa, then a big dropkick in the corner. Balor goes to the top, wasting some time on the apron. Balor goes up but Gargano attacks from the apron. Balor fights him off. Ciampa dodges a Coup de Grace Balor rolls through but Cole and Gargano superkick him. Gargano drops Cole with a superkick. Gargano is the only Superstar in the ring now.

Gargano with a big suicide dive to Ciampa, sending him into the Plexiglas. He goes back in and delivers another suicide dive to Cole, sending him into the barrier. Gargano goes back in the ring and runs for a third suicide dive, but Balor catches him on the floor. Gargano blocks the 1916 a few times. They tangle on the outside some more and Gargano drops Balor with a tornado DDT on the floor. The referee checks on Balor. We go to another picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and Gargano waits for Cole to get up. Cole catches a superkick and delivers one of his own. Cole with a second superkick to bring Gargano to his knees. Gargano blocks the Last Shot and goes for the GargaNo Escape now. Cole resists but Gargano gets it locked in. Cole rolls over but Gargano tightens the hold off the reversal attempt. Ciampa pulls Gargano’s leg, dragging Cole and Gargano to the floor to break the hold. Ciampa is standing over everyone else on the floor now, working them over. Ciampa sends Balor head-first into the barrier. Ciampa with a big chop to Cole while he’s down, then Gargano. Ciampa with a suplex to Cole on the floor. Ciampa keeps Gargano down and sends Balor face-first into the Plexiglas again.

Gargano unloads on Ciampa against the apron. Ciampa turns it around and beats his former partner down. Ciampa lifts the apron cover and goes to catapult Gargano under the edge of the ring frame. He hits it this time and Gargano clutches his throat in pain. Ciampa brings Gargano back in but Cole pulls him to the floor to break the pin attempt. Ciampa fights Cole off and runs back in but this time Balor pulls his leg from the floor to break it. Ciampa goes out and unloads on Balor, sending him into a column. He also takes Cole out again while he’s out there. Ciampa limps back into the ring but Gargano rolls him for a close 2 count.

Ciampa gets right up and drops Gargano with a strike. We’re down to 90 seconds. Ciampa stares down at Gargano and takes him to the corner. Ciampa with a huge chop in the corner. Ciampa takes Gargano to the top as the crowd rallies. Gargano is dazed up top as Ciampa works him over. They’re down to 40 seconds as Ciampa climbs up. Ciampa with a super Air Raid Crash on Gargano but Balor nails Coup de Grace as soon as Ciampa lands. Balor covers Ciampa for the pin. Balor has scored his second fall.

Cole immediately runs in with a Last Shot on Balor. Cole pins Balor for the pin. Cole has scored his second fall. The bell rings now.

Tie: Adam Cole and Finn Balor

– After the bell, the crowd goes silent as Cole sits up and proclaims that he’s the new NXT Champion. We get a replay of the last two pins by Balor and Cole. Cole and Balor have 2 pins each, while Ciampa and Gargano each have 1 pin. Cole and Balor start arguing now. NXT General Manager William Regal hits the ring and grabs the title from the referee. Regal stands in between Balor and Cole as they argue. Regal announces that next week’s NXT Super Tuesday II show will feature Balor vs. Cole, one fall to the finish, and the winner will win the vacant NXT Title. Balor and Cole yell at each other some more and Cole thanks Regal. Regal and the referee stay in between them while another group of officials look on from the floor. NXT Super Tuesday goes off the air with Cole and Balor yelling at each other. The NXT Title is still vacant.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.