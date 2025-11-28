Congratulations goes out to a WWE and NXT power couple.

During the Thanksgiving holiday break, a WWE Superstar and a WWE NXT Superstar got engaged to be married.

While no official wedding date was included with the announcement, WWE Superstar Lash Legend did surface on social media to share an official statement regarding the proposal from WWE NXT Superstar Trick Williams from earlier this week.

“Million times YESSSS,” she wrote via her official Instagram page regarding the exciting personal news, along with several ring emojis. “As I’m making this post I’m getting emotional again but of pure joy, happiness, and peace.”

Legend continued, “If you know me, you know I dont play about my man! I love him more than words could ever put together. So honored blessed and thankful to spend the rest of my life with my handsome bestie, Trick Williams. God is so good!!!”

Video footage and photos of the two together during and after the proposal also found their way online via social media, which you can check out below.

WrestlingHeadlines.com would like to extend our congratulations to WWE’s Lash Legend and NXT’s Trick Williams.

Lash Legend returns to action this weekend, as she joins Nia Jax, Asuka, Kairi Sane and Becky Lynch to take on AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Iyo Sky in the Women’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 29, 2025, live from Petco Park in San Diego, California, and streaming via the new ESPN Unlimited app.

