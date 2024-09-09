A familiar face to WWE NXT fans is coming to Reality Of Wrestling.

WWE NXT Superstar Josh Briggs has been announced for the promotion’s upcoming ROW: Gold Rush 2024 show, which is a television taping scheduled for Saturday, September 14 in Texas City, Texas.

“We’re excited to announce WWE NXT Superstar Josh Briggs will be in action on Saturday, September 14th in Texas City, TX. for our next Television Taping at the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena!”

The announcement continued, “Who will step up to the The former NXT UK Tag-Team Champion and see if they have what it takes to be at the NeXT Level?!”

For tickets, visit RealityOfWrestling.com.