A WWE NXT Superstar will be working the Sherri Martel Classic Tournament.

Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling promotion based out of Texas is holding an annual tournament in honor of the late fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend from women’s wrestling’s past.

The brackets for the tourney kicking off this weekend were released via X, and featured a name familiar to WWE NXT fans.

Carlee Bright is among the talent scheduled to work the tourney. Check out the complete brackets below.