WWE NXT Superstar Kale Dixon is set to compete on season 20 of “The Bachelorette” on ABC, which premieres Monday, June 26 at 9pm ET.

Listed under his real name of Caleb Balgaard (or Caleb B.), Dixon is included with the rest of the 25 men competing for the heart of Charity Lawson, a 27-year-old child & family therapist from Georgia. Dixon’s show bio notes that he is a pro wrestler, but WWE is not mentioned. The bio reads like this:

Caleb B. might be a villain in the wrestling ring, but he couldn’t be more of a softie in real life! The professional wrestler may seem tough, but he’s a romantic guy who wears his heart on his sleeve. Caleb B. is extremely close with his family and is hoping to settle down and start a family of his own very soon. Caleb B. is the kind of guy who loves going above and beyond to make his partner feel special and one time even hand-carved a heart necklace out of seashells for his someone. Will Caleb B. get the fairy-tale ending that he’s been hoping for with Charity? Only time will tell. Fun Facts:

• Caleb B. can’t control himself around doughnuts.

• Caleb B. wants to get his paragliding certification.

• Caleb B. makes a cowboy hat look good.

Dixon will become the second pro wrestler to compete on “The Bachelorette” as Impact Wrestling star Kenny King was on season 13 in 2017. King pulled himself out of the competition in ninth place because he was missing his daughter.

Dixon has worked 16 matches in NXT, including his match with Quincy Elliott on this week’s NXT Level Up episode. He has lost 15 of those. Dixon made his TV debut with a loss to Dante Chen on the January 27 edition of NXT Level Up, and since then he’s had Level Up losses to Tank Ledger, Axiom, Odyssey Jones, Hank Walker, with Javier Bernal against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, Oro Mensah, and Eddy Thorpe.

WWE signed Dixon in August 2022 following the SummerSlam tryouts. He was billed as a multi-sport athlete from Fenton, MI, standing at 6-foot-3, 209-pounds, and a stand-out on the South Alabama baseball team as a utility hitter.

Below are a few clips of Dixon in action this year:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.