“The TNA/NXT Liaison” once again turned up on TNA iMPACT.

WWE NXT Superstar Arianna Grace continued her role as the liaison between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling on the October 17 episode, introducing another talent from WWE NXT for the second match of the evening.

Out came fellow WWE NXT Superstar Brinley Reece, who ultimately lost to Ash By Elegance due to a distraction by George Iceman.

Ash By Elegance then smeared lipstick all over Reece’s face as a preview of her VIP Makeover Launch Party for her makeover of Heather Reckless on next week’s TNA iMPACT episode on October 24.

TNA/NXT Liaison @AriannaGraceWWE introduces @brinleyreecewwe to the iMPACT Zone! #TNAiMPACT Get 1 month FREE of TNA+ using code TNAFREE on the Special Attraction Monthly plan: https://t.co/EkIqqcvwIi pic.twitter.com/Ra61O9H6ux — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 18, 2024

.@Ashamae_Sebera is a HOT MESS! #TNAiMPACT Get 1 month FREE of TNA+ using code TNAFREE on the Special Attraction Monthly plan: https://t.co/EkIqqcvwIi pic.twitter.com/Kc6KM2nieo — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 18, 2024