WWE NXT Superstar Calls Karrion Kross a Coward, Issues Challenge

Jake Atlas has called Karrion Kross out for a fight. Atlas responded to The Bump’s tweet on how Kross vs. Danny Burch will open tonight’s WWE NXT episode, and called Kross a coward.

“Hitmen are the biggest cowards. @WWEKarrionKross – I don’t fall for anybody. Time is of the essence with you so once you & Danny are through, come find me. I’ll be waiting,” Atlas wrote.

It will be interesting to see if this leads to Atlas vs. Kross after Kross finishes with Burch on tonight’s show. Kross is expected to challenge NXT Champion Keith Lee at the “Takeover: XXX” event on August 22.

Hitmen are the biggest cowards. @WWEKarrionKross – I don’t fall for anybody. Time is of the essence with you so once you & Danny are through, come find me. I’ll be waiting. https://t.co/Qz5sAFFSOl — Jake Atlas (@iamjakeatlas) August 12, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.