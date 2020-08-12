WWE NXT Superstar Calls Karrion Kross a Coward, Issues Challenge

Jake Atlas has called Karrion Kross out for a fight. Atlas responded to The Bump’s tweet on how Kross vs. Danny Burch will open tonight’s WWE NXT episode, and called Kross a coward.
“Hitmen are the biggest cowards. @WWEKarrionKross – I don’t fall for anybody. Time is of the essence with you so once you & Danny are through, come find me. I’ll be waiting,” Atlas wrote.
It will be interesting to see if this leads to Atlas vs. Kross after Kross finishes with Burch on tonight’s show. Kross is expected to challenge NXT Champion Keith Lee at the “Takeover: XXX” event on August 22.
Hitmen are the biggest cowards. @WWEKarrionKross – I don’t fall for anybody. Time is of the essence with you so once you & Danny are through, come find me. I’ll be waiting. https://t.co/Qz5sAFFSOl
— Jake Atlas (@iamjakeatlas) August 12, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Full Sail University Issues Serious Response to Fan Tweet on WWE Security
- Backstage News on How Angry Matt Hardy Was After the Sammy Guevara Chair Incident, Guevara’s Heat
- Pineapple Pete Finished With AEW?
- WWE Reportedly Told Emily Andzulis Not to Use Her MMA Skills During RAW Underground
- Former WWE Superstar Returns to Impact Wrestling
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- Full Details on New WWE President & CFO Nick Khan’s Contract – Pay, Company Benefits, More
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman