Are you a fan of the concept behind the new John Cena Classic?

Did you think it was a letdown in terms of a “history-making” and “career-defining” moment for WWE legend John Cena?

Apparently it is Lexis King who deserves the credit.

Or the blame.

The WWE NXT Superstar surfaced via social media on Sunday to comment on the John Cena Classic announcement made by at WWE Backlash: Tampa by “The Greatest of All-Time” this past Saturday night.

According to the former AEW star known as Brian Pillman Jr., he is actually the one who came up with the idea, which he claims he actually pitched to “The Never-Seen” 17-time former world champion himself.

“I’ve had some great talks with John Cena at the [WWE Performance Center] over the past couple of years,” King wrote via X. “He has given me some life-changing advice on several occasions.”

The post includes a photo of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson along with a caption on it that reads, “And then I said, ‘You should host a tournament, call it the John Cena Classic.'”