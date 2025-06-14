Don’t expect to see a specific familiar face from WWE NXT around TNA Wrestling anytime soon.

It was confirmed in a recent TNA Against All Odds 2025 video blog that “The Liaison” between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling, Arianna Grace, is done making appearances for TNA for the time being.

Grace personally confirmed her departure during Indi Hartwell’s vlog covering the event. When asked if she was emotional about wrapping up her run with the company, Grace responded, “I would bawl right now, but it would ruin my makeup. I’m trying to keep it together.”

Arianna Grace made her return to WWE NXT, competing on the June 3 episode in a losing effort to the debuting Tyra Mae Steele, who won the inaugural season of WWE LFG.