WWE NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro has announced that she’s dealing with a partial LCL tear.

It was announced in last week’s NXT Injury Report that Catanzaro had suffered a leg injury in the post-match attack by Xia Li. The report noted that officials were waiting for more information, but Catanzaro was not cleared.

Catanzaro now has confirmed an injury in her latest Instagram post.

“It’s been a tough week.. coming to terms with a partial LCL tear, but working with medical staff to get back as soon as I can. You can’t keep me down,” Catanzaro wrote on Instagram last night.

There is no word on when Catanzaro suffered the injury or when she will be back in action, but we will keep you updated.

Below is the full Instagram post from Catanzaro:

