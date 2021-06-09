Shotzi Blackheart has confirmed that she is currently dealing with an injury.

Last night’s WWE NXT episode saw Blackheart’s partner Ember Moon face Dakota Kai, winning by DQ due to interference by NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez. This was a preview for Sunday’s Moon vs. Gonzalez title match at the “Takeover: In Your House” event. Moon has been feuding with Kai and Gonzalez for the past few weeks now, with no sign of Blackheart.

It was noted on commentary last night that Blackheart is injured. A fan asked on Twitter if Blackheart was injured and she responded, “Yup”

There’s no word on what sort of injury Blackheart is dealing with, or when she will be back in action. She last wrestled on the May 25 NXT show as she and Moon defeated Kai and Gonzalez. After the match, Gonzalez destroyed Blackheart at ringside while Kai held Moon down and forced her to watch.

That was the last we saw of Blackheart. It’s possible that this beatdown angle was done to temporarily write her off TV while she recovers from the injury.

Stay tuned for updates on Shotzi’s status. You can see her tweet below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.