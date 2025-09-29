Edris Enofe has officially parted ways with WWE. The NXT talent took to social media on Monday, releasing a video in which he revealed that he made the decision to leave the company and expressed gratitude for his time there. He said,

“As of today, I will officially be leaving the WWE. This is a decision that I thought about for a very long time and I’m gonna trust my gut on this,” Enofe stated.

He added, “Over the past four years, I’ve had the chance to meet and work with incredible people—from the wrestlers to the referees, creative team, medical staff, and of course all the coaches who put in so much time and effort into making me better. I’ll always appreciate you all, and of course the fans who have supported me and stuck by my side through these years. Thank you.”

Enofe’s final WWE match took place at an NXT live event in late July, with his last televised appearance airing on the July 18th episode of WWE Evolve. Throughout his run, he was best known for teaming with Malik Blade as part of NXT’s tag team division.