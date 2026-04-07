An injured NXT Superstar is now officially on the road to recovery.

Elio LeFleur has undergone surgery following the shoulder injury that forced him to vacate the WWE Speed Championship, and he’s already begun the next phase of his comeback.

The former WWE Speed Champion was sidelined with torn labrum ligaments in his shoulder, an injury he suffered during a non-televised NXT live event on March 20. As a result, LeFleur is expected to be out of action for approximately six months.

WWE later incorporated the situation into storyline, as LeFleur appeared on that week’s episode of NXT on CW with his arm in a sling to formally relinquish the title.

A tough break at the worst possible time.

On April 7, LeFleur took to social media to share a post-surgery update, confirming that the procedure was successful and that his recovery is now underway.

“Surgery was a success,” he wrote as the caption to a photo of himself in a hospital bed. “See you soon.”

With the title now vacant, WWE isn’t wasting time in determining a new champion. The company has announced that a tournament to crown the next WWE Speed Champion will begin on tonight’s episode of NXT on CW, emanating from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Results coverage.