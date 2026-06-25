NXT’s Adriana Rizzo appears to be one step closer to making her in-ring return.

Rizzo has been out of action for more than 14 months, with her last match taking place on April 18, 2025, when she faced Karmen Petrovic at WWE World during WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas. Last August, it was revealed that she had suffered a torn ACL and meniscus, sidelining her indefinitely.

On Thursday, Rizzo shared an emotional update on social media, reflecting on the long road back from multiple serious injuries while thanking those who helped her throughout the rehabilitation process. Although she stopped short of officially announcing that she has been medically cleared, Rizzo said she is finally feeling like herself again.

“Guess who’s back… back AGAIN,” she wrote. “Three years ago, I tore my left Achilles. A few months after I partially tore my left ACL. Then, in 2025, I tore that same ACL completely, tore my meniscus, and sprained my MCL—all in my left leg. Setback after setback left me feeling like I would never be the same. Today, I can finally say I feel like my old self.”

Rizzo continued by expressing gratitude to the medical staff, trainers, family members, and WWE Superstar Jonah (Bronco Nima/Cutler James), crediting them for helping her through the difficult recovery.

“Thank you to my surgeon, doctors, athletic trainers, weightroom coaches and everyone else who helped me through this journey,” she continued. ” You gave me the opportunity to be an athlete again. To my family—thank you for supporting me along the way. And to Jonah… thank you for carrying me through the hardest season of my life. Thank you for every appointment, every encouraging conversation, every moment you reminded me who I was when I had a hard time seeing it myself. I couldn’t have done this without you @CutlerWWE ♡ To everyone who supported me, checked in on me, prayed for me, or believed in me from afar—thank you. It meant more than you’ll ever know. This isn’t the end of my comeback. It’s the beginning of what’s next.”

The message has fueled speculation that Rizzo’s return to NXT television could be approaching. Her last appearance on NXT programming came at last year’s Great American Bash, and with NXT Great American Bash 2026 set to take place this weekend.

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