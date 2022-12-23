WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile has tied the knot with her partner, personal trainer Ari Levy-Melincoff.

Nile announced her engagement back in February, but new social media posts from the happy couple shows that they were married this week in Lake Maitland, Florida.

Nile posted a wedding photo to Instagram and captioned it with, “For the rest of my life @ari_m_levy [heart emoji]”

Levy also posted a wedding photo to Instagram and wrote, “Married to @ivynile_wwe”

On a related note, Florida business records show that Nile and Levy filed to form their own company back on December 9.

“Roofin’ and Rasslin’ Incorporated” is the name of the company, but it appears things are still in the early stages.

Records show that the company is based out of their home in Deland, Florida. Nile is listed as the President, while Levy is listed as the Vice President and Secretary. The company was formed as a Florida Domestic Profit Corporation.

Below are several photos from Nile’s wedding:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.