Kali Armstrong is off to the races in WWE.

Destinee Brown, who has worked matches for WWE NXT Level up, recently made her debut under her new ring name of Kali Armstrong.

Following the debut match, Armstrong surfaced on social media with some comments.

“My debut match was surreal,” she wrote via Instagram. “Walking out with the cameras flashing and fans cheering, definitely made me feel like I belong!”

She added, “I think I’m going to love it here.”