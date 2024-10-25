The WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling crossovers continue.

During the advertised Makeover by Elegance Launch Party on the October 24 episode of TNA iMPACT, there were some uninvited guests that crashed the party.

After a long build-up by George Iceman and Ash By Elegance, their new project, Heather Reckless was brought out with her new makeover.

Heather was introduced as Heather By Elegance and came to the ring all dolled up. Matthew Rehwoldt did an excellent job on commentary talking about being breathless and near-tears at the sight of the new and improved Heather By Elegance.

As they clang glasses to celebrate with a glass of champagne, Ash By Elegance and Heather Reckless watched on as the theme for Xia Brookside hit to spoil the party.

Brookside warned them that karma has a way of coming back at them, and then WWE NXT Superstar Brinley Reece attacked from behind. Reece and Brookside dunked Heather and Ash’s faces in the bowls of champagne punch to end the segment.